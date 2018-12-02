Harvest Arachne is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Harvest Arachne is a neutral card. Harvest Arachne costs 3 mana. Harvest Arachne rarity is rare. Harvest Arachne is from type Creature. Harvest Arachne has 3 attack. Harvest Arachne has 2 health. Harvest Arachne is from Neutral tribe. Harvest Arachne is part of the core set. Harvest Arachne currently available in beta. There are 305 Harvest Arachne cards in existence (total). Harvest Arachne was released at August 28, 2019.