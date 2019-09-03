Harp Cupid is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Harp Cupid belongs to light. Harp Cupid costs 6 mana. Harp Cupid rarity is common. Harp Cupid is from type Creature. Harp Cupid has 2 attack. Harp Cupid has 4 health. Harp Cupid is from Aether tribe. Harp Cupid is part of the core set. Harp Cupid currently available in beta. There are 243 Harp Cupid cards in existence (total). Harp Cupid was released at September 03, 2019.