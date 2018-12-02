Hardened Channeler is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hardened Channeler is a neutral card. Hardened Channeler costs 5 mana. Hardened Channeler rarity is rare. Hardened Channeler is from type Creature. Hardened Channeler has 4 attack. Hardened Channeler has 3 health. Hardened Channeler is from Neutral tribe. Hardened Channeler is part of the core set. Hardened Channeler currently available in beta. There are 202 Hardened Channeler cards in existence (total). Hardened Channeler was released at September 03, 2019.