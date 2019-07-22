0

Hand Axe

Blitz.

2
1

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

0
Hand Axe

Godblitz.

2
1

Version 5

Replaced March 31, 2020

0
Hand Axe
Godblitz.
2
1

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Hand Axe
Godblitz.
2
1

Version 3

Replaced August 13, 2019

1
Hand Axe

2
1

Version 2

Replaced July 22, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Hand Axe

Hand Axe is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hand Axe belongs to war. Hand Axe costs 0 mana. Hand Axe rarity is common. Hand Axe is from type Weapon. Hand Axe has 2 attack. Hand Axe has 1 health. Hand Axe is from Neutral tribe. Hand Axe is part of the core set. Hand Axe currently available in beta. There are 0 Hand Axe cards in existence (total). Hand Axe was released at March 31, 2020.