Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 5
Replaced March 31, 2020
Version 4
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 3
Replaced August 13, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 22, 2019
Hand Axe is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hand Axe belongs to war. Hand Axe costs 0 mana. Hand Axe rarity is common. Hand Axe is from type Weapon. Hand Axe has 2 attack. Hand Axe has 1 health. Hand Axe is from Neutral tribe. Hand Axe is part of the core set. Hand Axe currently available in beta. There are 0 Hand Axe cards in existence (total). Hand Axe was released at March 31, 2020.