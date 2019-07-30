2

Hallowing Light

Set a creature's health to 2. If you choose a friendly creature, give it +2 health instead.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Hallowing Light
Set a creature's health to 2. If you choose a friendly creature, give it +2 health instead.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Hallowing Light
Set a creature's health to 2 and give it protected.

Version 1

Replaced July 30, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Hallowing Light

Hallowing Light is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hallowing Light belongs to light. Hallowing Light costs 2 mana. Hallowing Light rarity is common. Hallowing Light is from type Spell. Hallowing Light is from Neutral tribe. Hallowing Light is part of the core set. Hallowing Light currently available in beta. There are 321 Hallowing Light cards in existence (total). Hallowing Light was released at August 28, 2019.