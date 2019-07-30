Hallowing Light is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hallowing Light belongs to light. Hallowing Light costs 2 mana. Hallowing Light rarity is common. Hallowing Light is from type Spell. Hallowing Light is from Neutral tribe. Hallowing Light is part of the core set. Hallowing Light currently available in beta. There are 321 Hallowing Light cards in existence (total). Hallowing Light was released at August 28, 2019.