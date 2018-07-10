Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for every two creatures in your void.

Hallowed Keeper is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hallowed Keeper is a neutral card. Hallowed Keeper costs 6 mana. Hallowed Keeper rarity is common. Hallowed Keeper is from type Creature. Hallowed Keeper has 3 attack. Hallowed Keeper has 7 health. Hallowed Keeper is from Aether tribe. Hallowed Keeper is part of the genesis set. Hallowed Keeper currently available in beta. There are 35728 Hallowed Keeper cards in existence (total). Hallowed Keeper was released at September 03, 2019.