1

Hall of Mirrors

Summon two 0/2 Mirrors with "Frontline. Can't attack. Creatures that attack a Mirror become confused."

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Hall of Mirrors
Summon two 0/2 Mirrors with "Frontline. Can't attack. Creatures that attack a Mirror gain confused.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Hall of Mirrors
Summon two 0/2 Mirrors with frontline. Any creatures which attack them to gain confused.

Version 2

Replaced August 06, 2019

2
Hall of Mirrors
Summon two 0/3 Mirrors with Frontline.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Hall of Mirrors is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hall of Mirrors belongs to deception. Hall of Mirrors costs 1 mana. Hall of Mirrors rarity is epic. Hall of Mirrors is from type Spell. Hall of Mirrors is from Neutral tribe. Hall of Mirrors is part of the genesis set. Hall of Mirrors currently available in beta. There are 4394 Hall of Mirrors cards in existence (total). Hall of Mirrors was released at August 28, 2019.