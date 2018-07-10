Summon a creature worth 3 mana or less from your void. It has blitz, soulless, and burn 12.

No son, mom’s not having a midlife crisis, she’s just dabbling in the occult, that’s all.

Half Life is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Half Life belongs to death. Half Life costs 3 mana. Half Life rarity is rare. Half Life is from type Spell. Half Life is from Neutral tribe. Half Life is part of the genesis set. Half Life currently not available in beta. There are 12264 Half Life cards in existence (total). Half Life was released at October 15, 2019.