3

Half Life

Summon a creature with mana cost 3 mana or less from your void. Give it blitz and soulless.

No son, mom’s not having a midlife crisis, she’s just dabbling in the occult, that’s all.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 6

Replaced October 15, 2019

4
Half Life

Summon a creature with mana cost 3 mana or less from your void. Give it blitz, soulless, and burn 12.

Version 5

Replaced October 10, 2019

4
Half Life

Summon a random creature worth 3 mana or less from your void. It has blitz, soulless, and burn 12.

Version 4

Replaced October 01, 2019

4
Half Life
Summon a random creature worth 3 mana or less from your void. It has blitz, soulless, and burn 12.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Half Life
Summon a creature worth 3 mana or less from your void. It has blitz, soulless, and burn 12.

Version 2

Replaced July 22, 2019

4
Half Life
Summon target creature worth 3 mana from your Void. It has Blitz, Leech and Burn +10.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

