No son, mom’s not having a midlife crisis, she’s just dabbling in the occult, that’s all.
Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Summon a creature with mana cost 3 mana or less from your void. Give it blitz and soulless.
Version 6
Replaced October 15, 2019
Summon a creature with mana cost 3 mana or less from your void. Give it blitz, soulless, and burn 12.
Version 5
Replaced October 10, 2019
Summon a random creature worth 3 mana or less from your void. It has blitz, soulless, and burn 12.
Version 4
Replaced October 01, 2019
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 22, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Half Life is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Half Life belongs to death. Half Life costs 3 mana. Half Life rarity is rare. Half Life is from type Spell. Half Life is from Neutral tribe. Half Life is part of the genesis set. Half Life currently not available in beta. There are 12264 Half Life cards in existence (total). Half Life was released at October 15, 2019.