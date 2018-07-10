Whenever another friendly creature dies, summon a random creature with the same mana cost from your void.

Hades, Underworld Lord is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hades, Underworld Lord belongs to death. Hades, Underworld Lord costs 8 mana. Hades, Underworld Lord rarity is legendary. Hades, Underworld Lord is from type Creature. Hades, Underworld Lord has 5 attack. Hades, Underworld Lord has 9 health. Hades, Underworld Lord is from Olympian tribe. Hades, Underworld Lord is part of the genesis set. Hades, Underworld Lord currently available in beta. There are 2388 Hades, Underworld Lord cards in existence (total). Hades, Underworld Lord was released at August 28, 2019.