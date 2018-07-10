8

Hades, Underworld Lord

Whenever another friendly creature dies, summon a random creature with the same mana cost from your void.

5
9
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

8
Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

8
Hades, Underworld Lord
Whenever another friendly creature dies, summon a random creature with the same mana cost from your void.
7
10
Olympian

Version 2

Replaced July 22, 2019

9
Hades, Underworld Lord
Roar: If you've played 6 or more Olympians, deal 6 damage to all creatures.
6
6

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

