Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 22, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Hades, Underworld Lord is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hades, Underworld Lord belongs to death. Hades, Underworld Lord costs 8 mana. Hades, Underworld Lord rarity is legendary. Hades, Underworld Lord is from type Creature. Hades, Underworld Lord has 5 attack. Hades, Underworld Lord has 9 health. Hades, Underworld Lord is from Olympian tribe. Hades, Underworld Lord is part of the genesis set. Hades, Underworld Lord currently available in beta. There are 2388 Hades, Underworld Lord cards in existence (total). Hades, Underworld Lord was released at August 28, 2019.