4

Gunpowder Plot

Give each creature burn +1. Add a mana lock to your opponent's mana gems.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Give all creatures burn +1. Add a mana lock to your opponent's mana gems.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Gunpowder Plot
At the start of your next turn, deal 6 damage to the highest health enemy creature.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Gunpowder Plot is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Gunpowder Plot belongs to war. Gunpowder Plot costs 4 mana. Gunpowder Plot rarity is rare. Gunpowder Plot is from type Spell. Gunpowder Plot is from Neutral tribe. Gunpowder Plot is part of the genesis set. Gunpowder Plot currently available in beta. There are 12389 Gunpowder Plot cards in existence (total). Gunpowder Plot was released at August 28, 2019.