At the start of your next turn, deal 6 damage to the highest health enemy creature.

Gunpowder Plot is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Gunpowder Plot belongs to war. Gunpowder Plot costs 4 mana. Gunpowder Plot rarity is rare. Gunpowder Plot is from type Spell. Gunpowder Plot is from Neutral tribe. Gunpowder Plot is part of the genesis set. Gunpowder Plot currently available in beta. There are 12389 Gunpowder Plot cards in existence (total). Gunpowder Plot was released at August 28, 2019.