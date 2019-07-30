Give a creature: "At the end of your turn, gain +1 attack or health". Add a random Nature card to your hand.

Guerilla Training is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Guerilla Training belongs to nature. Guerilla Training costs 2 mana. Guerilla Training rarity is rare. Guerilla Training is from type Spell. Guerilla Training is from Neutral tribe. Guerilla Training is part of the core set. Guerilla Training currently available in beta. There are 213 Guerilla Training cards in existence (total). Guerilla Training was released at September 03, 2019.