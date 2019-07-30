2

Guerilla Training

Give a creature: "At the end of your turn, gain +3 strength."

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Guerilla Training
Give a creature: "At the end of your turn, gain attack +3."

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Guerilla Training
Give a creature: "At the end of your turn, gain +3, split randomly across health and attack."

Version 3

Replaced August 20, 2019

1
Guerilla Training
Give a creature: "At the end of each turn, randomly gain +2, split randomly across health and attack."

Version 2

Replaced July 30, 2019

1
Guerilla Training
Give a creature: "At the end of your turn, gain +1 attack or health". Add a random Nature card to your hand.

Version 1

Replaced September 03, 2019

Guerilla Training is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Guerilla Training belongs to nature. Guerilla Training costs 2 mana. Guerilla Training rarity is rare. Guerilla Training is from type Spell. Guerilla Training is from Neutral tribe. Guerilla Training is part of the core set. Guerilla Training currently available in beta. There are 213 Guerilla Training cards in existence (total). Guerilla Training was released at September 03, 2019.