3

Guerilla Sabotage

Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature. If it survives, pull it from the board into your opponent's hand.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Guerilla Sabotage
Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature, and return it to your opponent's hand.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Guerilla Sabotage
Deal 4 damage to a random enemy creature. Draw a card.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Guerilla Sabotage

Guerilla Sabotage is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Guerilla Sabotage belongs to deception. Guerilla Sabotage costs 3 mana. Guerilla Sabotage rarity is common. Guerilla Sabotage is from type Spell. Guerilla Sabotage is from Neutral tribe. Guerilla Sabotage is part of the genesis set. Guerilla Sabotage currently available in beta. There are 35727 Guerilla Sabotage cards in existence (total). Guerilla Sabotage was released at August 28, 2019.