Guardian of the Gates is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Guardian of the Gates belongs to magic. Guardian of the Gates costs 3 mana. Guardian of the Gates rarity is legendary. Guardian of the Gates is from type Creature. Guardian of the Gates has 1 attack. Guardian of the Gates has 1 health. Guardian of the Gates is from Mystic tribe. Guardian of the Gates is part of the genesis set. Guardian of the Gates currently available in beta. There are 2394 Guardian of the Gates cards in existence (total). Guardian of the Gates was released at October 26, 2019.