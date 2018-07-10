7

Griffith, The Chosen

Protected. Ward. Roar: Set the strength of all other creatures with strength 4 or more to 1.

6
7

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Griffith, The Chosen

Roar: Set the strength of all other creatures with 4 or more strength to 1.

6
7

Version 4

Replaced September 17, 2019

7
Griffith, The Chosen
Roar: Set the attack of all other creatures with 4 or more attack to 1.
7
5

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

7
Griffith, The Chosen
Roar: Set the Attack of all other creatures with 4 or more Attack to 1.
7
4

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

6
Griffith, The Chosen
Roar: Set the Attack of all other creatures with 5 or more Attack to 1.
5
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

