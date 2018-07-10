Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Roar: Set the strength of all other creatures with 4 or more strength to 1.
Version 4
Replaced September 17, 2019
Version 3
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Griffith, The Chosen is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Griffith, The Chosen belongs to light. Griffith, The Chosen costs 7 mana. Griffith, The Chosen rarity is legendary. Griffith, The Chosen is from type Creature. Griffith, The Chosen has 6 attack. Griffith, The Chosen has 7 health. Griffith, The Chosen is from Neutral tribe. Griffith, The Chosen is part of the genesis set. Griffith, The Chosen currently available in beta. There are 2413 Griffith, The Chosen cards in existence (total). Griffith, The Chosen was released at September 17, 2019.