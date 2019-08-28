Grendel, Night Terror is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Grendel, Night Terror belongs to war. Grendel, Night Terror costs 8 mana. Grendel, Night Terror rarity is legendary. Grendel, Night Terror is from type Creature. Grendel, Night Terror has 6 attack. Grendel, Night Terror has 6 health. Grendel, Night Terror is from Neutral tribe. Grendel, Night Terror is part of the core set. Grendel, Night Terror currently available in beta. There are 76 Grendel, Night Terror cards in existence (total). Grendel, Night Terror was released at August 28, 2019.