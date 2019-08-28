8

Grendel, Night Terror

Blitz. Twin strike. After this creature attacks another creature, this creature becomes protected.

6
6

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

8
Grendel, Night Terror
Blitz. Twin strike. Each time Grendel, Night Terror attacks another creature, gain protected.
6
6

Version 1

Replaced August 28, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Grendel, Night Terror

Grendel, Night Terror is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Grendel, Night Terror belongs to war. Grendel, Night Terror costs 8 mana. Grendel, Night Terror rarity is legendary. Grendel, Night Terror is from type Creature. Grendel, Night Terror has 6 attack. Grendel, Night Terror has 6 health. Grendel, Night Terror is from Neutral tribe. Grendel, Night Terror is part of the core set. Grendel, Night Terror currently available in beta. There are 76 Grendel, Night Terror cards in existence (total). Grendel, Night Terror was released at August 28, 2019.