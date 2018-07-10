3

Grass Roots

Transform a random enemy creature into a 0/5 Overgrown Golem with frontline and regen 5.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Grass Roots

Add two random Nature cards to your hand. Obliterate 6 random cards in your void.

Version 6

Replaced October 10, 2019

3
Grass Roots

Obliterate your void. If you obliterated 6 or more cards, add a random Nature card to your hand and reduce its cost by 2. Otherwise, add two random Nature cards instead.

Version 5

Replaced September 24, 2019

3
Grass Roots

Add 2 random Nature cards to your hand. Obliterate 6 random cards from your void.

Version 4

Replaced September 17, 2019

3
Grass Roots
Add 2 random Nature cards to your hand. Obliterate 6 random cards from your void.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Grass Roots
Obliterate two random cards from your void. Add two random Nature cards to your hand.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

2
Grass Roots
Obliterate a random card in your opponents Void. Draw a creature from your deck.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Grass Roots

Grass Roots is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Grass Roots belongs to nature. Grass Roots costs 3 mana. Grass Roots rarity is epic. Grass Roots is from type Spell. Grass Roots is from Neutral tribe. Grass Roots is part of the genesis set. Grass Roots currently available in beta. There are 4501 Grass Roots cards in existence (total). Grass Roots was released at October 10, 2019.