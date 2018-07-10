Obliterate your void. If you obliterated 6 or more cards, add a random Nature card to your hand and reduce its cost by 2. Otherwise, add two random Nature cards instead.

Grass Roots is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Grass Roots belongs to nature. Grass Roots costs 3 mana. Grass Roots rarity is epic. Grass Roots is from type Spell. Grass Roots is from Neutral tribe. Grass Roots is part of the genesis set. Grass Roots currently available in beta. There are 4501 Grass Roots cards in existence (total). Grass Roots was released at October 10, 2019.