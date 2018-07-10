Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Whenever your opponent draws a card, add a random anim to your hand.
Version 5
Replaced October 11, 2019
Version 4
Replaced October 10, 2019
Version 3
Replaced September 24, 2019
Version 2
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Golem Excavator is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Golem Excavator is a neutral card. Golem Excavator costs 7 mana. Golem Excavator rarity is rare. Golem Excavator is from type Creature. Golem Excavator has 6 attack. Golem Excavator has 7 health. Golem Excavator is from Atlantean tribe. Golem Excavator is part of the genesis set. Golem Excavator currently available in beta. There are 12220 Golem Excavator cards in existence (total). Golem Excavator was released at October 11, 2019.