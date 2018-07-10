Golem Excavator is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Golem Excavator is a neutral card. Golem Excavator costs 7 mana. Golem Excavator rarity is rare. Golem Excavator is from type Creature. Golem Excavator has 6 attack. Golem Excavator has 7 health. Golem Excavator is from Atlantean tribe. Golem Excavator is part of the genesis set. Golem Excavator currently available in beta. There are 12220 Golem Excavator cards in existence (total). Golem Excavator was released at October 11, 2019.