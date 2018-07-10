7

Golem Excavator

After your opponent plays a spell, summon a random anim.

6
7
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Golem Excavator

Whenever your opponent draws a card, add a random anim to your hand.

6
7
Atlantean

Version 5

Replaced October 11, 2019

7
Golem Excavator

Whenever your opponent plays a spell, summon a random anim.

6
7
Atlantean

Version 4

Replaced October 10, 2019

7
Golem Excavator

Whenever your opponent draws a card, add a random anim to your hand.

6
7
Atlantean

Version 3

Replaced September 24, 2019

7
Golem Excavator
Whenever your opponent draws a card, add a random anim to your hand.
6
6
Atlantean

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

2
Golem Excavator
Whenever your opponent draws a card, deal 1 damage to them.
1
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Golem Excavator

Golem Excavator is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Golem Excavator is a neutral card. Golem Excavator costs 7 mana. Golem Excavator rarity is rare. Golem Excavator is from type Creature. Golem Excavator has 6 attack. Golem Excavator has 7 health. Golem Excavator is from Atlantean tribe. Golem Excavator is part of the genesis set. Golem Excavator currently available in beta. There are 12220 Golem Excavator cards in existence (total). Golem Excavator was released at October 11, 2019.