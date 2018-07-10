Golem Centurion is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Golem Centurion is a neutral card. Golem Centurion costs 7 mana. Golem Centurion rarity is rare. Golem Centurion is from type Creature. Golem Centurion has 5 attack. Golem Centurion has 7 health. Golem Centurion is from Atlantean tribe. Golem Centurion is part of the genesis set. Golem Centurion currently available in beta. There are 12353 Golem Centurion cards in existence (total). Golem Centurion was released at September 03, 2019.