At the end of your turn, lose 1 durability and all Olympians you control gain +1/+1 for every three Olympians in your void.

At the end of your turn, summon a 1/1 Injured Soldier with frontline. At the start of your opponent's turn, heal all friendly creatures for 1 and lose 1 durability.

At the end of your turn, summon a 1/1 Injured Soldier with frontline. At the start of your opponent's turn, this heals all friendly characters for 1 and loses 1 durability.

Golden Harpe is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Golden Harpe belongs to light. Golden Harpe costs 3 mana. Golden Harpe rarity is epic. Golden Harpe is from type Weapon. Golden Harpe has 0 attack. Golden Harpe has 3 health. Golden Harpe is from Neutral tribe. Golden Harpe is part of the genesis set. Golden Harpe currently available in beta. There are 4501 Golden Harpe cards in existence (total). Golden Harpe was released at September 17, 2019.