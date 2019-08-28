Golden Golem is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Golden Golem is a neutral card. Golden Golem costs 5 mana. Golden Golem rarity is legendary. Golden Golem is from type Creature. Golden Golem has 7 attack. Golden Golem has 7 health. Golden Golem is from Atlantean tribe. Golden Golem is part of the etherbots set. Golden Golem currently available in beta. There are 947 Golden Golem cards in existence (total). Golden Golem was released at December 10, 2019.