2

Gloam Druid

Roar: Your confused creatures get +2 strength.

2
2
Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Gloam Druid

Roar: Your confused creatures get +2 strength.

2
2

Version 5

Replaced October 26, 2019

2
Gloam Druid
Roar: All friendly creatures with confused get strength +2.
2
2

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Gloam Druid
All friendly creatures with confused have attack +2.
1
3

Version 3

Replaced August 13, 2019

2
Gloam Druid
All friendly creatures with Confused have +2/+0.
1
3

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

6
Gloam Druid
Roar: Your 2 attack creatures gain +3 Health.
3
7

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Gloam Druid

Gloam Druid is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Gloam Druid belongs to nature. Gloam Druid costs 2 mana. Gloam Druid rarity is epic. Gloam Druid is from type Creature. Gloam Druid has 2 attack. Gloam Druid has 2 health. Gloam Druid is from Mystic tribe. Gloam Druid is part of the genesis set. Gloam Druid currently available in beta. There are 4469 Gloam Druid cards in existence (total). Gloam Druid was released at October 26, 2019.