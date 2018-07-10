Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced August 20, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Gleeful Pillager is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Gleeful Pillager belongs to deception. Gleeful Pillager costs 2 mana. Gleeful Pillager rarity is common. Gleeful Pillager is from type Creature. Gleeful Pillager has 1 attack. Gleeful Pillager has 2 health. Gleeful Pillager is from Viking tribe. Gleeful Pillager is part of the genesis set. Gleeful Pillager currently available in beta. There are 35537 Gleeful Pillager cards in existence (total). Gleeful Pillager was released at August 28, 2019.