Whenever this creature damages your opponent, move a random card from your opponent's deck to your hand.

Whenever this creature damages your opponent, copy the top card of your opponent's deck and add it to your hand.

Gleeful Pillager is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Gleeful Pillager belongs to deception. Gleeful Pillager costs 2 mana. Gleeful Pillager rarity is common. Gleeful Pillager is from type Creature. Gleeful Pillager has 1 attack. Gleeful Pillager has 2 health. Gleeful Pillager is from Viking tribe. Gleeful Pillager is part of the genesis set. Gleeful Pillager currently available in beta. There are 35537 Gleeful Pillager cards in existence (total). Gleeful Pillager was released at August 28, 2019.