Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced October 10, 2019
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Glass Cannon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Glass Cannon is a neutral card. Glass Cannon costs 3 mana. Glass Cannon rarity is legendary. Glass Cannon is from type Creature. Glass Cannon has 7 attack. Glass Cannon has 2 health. Glass Cannon is from Atlantean tribe. Glass Cannon is part of the genesis set. Glass Cannon currently available in beta. There are 2464 Glass Cannon cards in existence (total). Glass Cannon was released at October 10, 2019.