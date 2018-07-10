3

Glass Cannon

Blitz. Roar: Summon a 3/3 Iron Anim for your opponent.

7
2
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Glass Cannon

Blitz. Roar: Summon a random anim for your opponent.

7
1
Atlantean

Version 3

Replaced October 10, 2019

3
Glass Cannon
Blitz. Roar: Summon a random anim for your opponent.
7
1
Atlantean

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Glass Cannon
Blitz. Roar: Summon a random Construct for your opponent.
7
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Glass Cannon

Glass Cannon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Glass Cannon is a neutral card. Glass Cannon costs 3 mana. Glass Cannon rarity is legendary. Glass Cannon is from type Creature. Glass Cannon has 7 attack. Glass Cannon has 2 health. Glass Cannon is from Atlantean tribe. Glass Cannon is part of the genesis set. Glass Cannon currently available in beta. There are 2464 Glass Cannon cards in existence (total). Glass Cannon was released at October 10, 2019.