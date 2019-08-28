Ghost Marauder is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ghost Marauder is a neutral card. Ghost Marauder costs 1 mana. Ghost Marauder rarity is rare. Ghost Marauder is from type Creature. Ghost Marauder has 3 attack. Ghost Marauder has 1 health. Ghost Marauder is from Nether tribe. Ghost Marauder is part of the core set. Ghost Marauder currently available in beta. There are 290 Ghost Marauder cards in existence (total). Ghost Marauder was released at August 28, 2019.