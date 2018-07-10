Gentle Monk is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Gentle Monk belongs to light. Gentle Monk costs 4 mana. Gentle Monk rarity is common. Gentle Monk is from type Creature. Gentle Monk has 2 attack. Gentle Monk has 3 health. Gentle Monk is from Neutral tribe. Gentle Monk is part of the genesis set. Gentle Monk currently available in beta. There are 35404 Gentle Monk cards in existence (total). Gentle Monk was released at September 03, 2019.