4

Gentle Monk

Roar: Set an enemy creature's strength to 1.

2
3

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Gentle Monk
Roar: Set an enemy creature's attack to 1.
1
3

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

4
Gentle Monk
Roar: Set an enemy's Attack to 1.
1
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Gentle Monk

Gentle Monk is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Gentle Monk belongs to light. Gentle Monk costs 4 mana. Gentle Monk rarity is common. Gentle Monk is from type Creature. Gentle Monk has 2 attack. Gentle Monk has 3 health. Gentle Monk is from Neutral tribe. Gentle Monk is part of the genesis set. Gentle Monk currently available in beta. There are 35404 Gentle Monk cards in existence (total). Gentle Monk was released at September 03, 2019.