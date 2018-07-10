1

Fusing Fleshspawn

Roar: Destroy a friendly creature. This creature gains health equal to that creature's strength.

3
1
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Fusing Fleshspawn

Roar: Destroy friendly creature, gain its strength as health.

3
1

Version 4

Replaced October 10, 2019

1
Fusing Fleshspawn
Roar: Destroy friendly creature, gain its strength as health.
3
1

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Fusing Fleshspawn
Roar: Destroy friendly creature, gain its attack as health.
4
1

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

2
Fusing Fleshspawn
Roar: Destroy a friendly creature, and gain its Attack as Health.
4
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Fusing Fleshspawn

Fusing Fleshspawn is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Fusing Fleshspawn belongs to death. Fusing Fleshspawn costs 1 mana. Fusing Fleshspawn rarity is epic. Fusing Fleshspawn is from type Creature. Fusing Fleshspawn has 3 attack. Fusing Fleshspawn has 1 health. Fusing Fleshspawn is from Nether tribe. Fusing Fleshspawn is part of the genesis set. Fusing Fleshspawn currently available in beta. There are 4510 Fusing Fleshspawn cards in existence (total). Fusing Fleshspawn was released at October 10, 2019.