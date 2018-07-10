Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Furies is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Furies belongs to war. Furies costs 7 mana. Furies rarity is epic. Furies is from type Creature. Furies has 3 attack. Furies has 3 health. Furies is from Olympian tribe. Furies is part of the genesis set. Furies currently available in beta. There are 4506 Furies cards in existence (total). Furies was released at September 03, 2019.