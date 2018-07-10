Blitz . Roar : If there are 6 or more Olympians in your Void, summon two 2/2's with Blitz .

Roar: Summon two Furies. If there are 6 or more Olympians in your Void, your Furies gain +1/+0 and Blitz.

Furies is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Furies belongs to war. Furies costs 7 mana. Furies rarity is epic. Furies is from type Creature. Furies has 3 attack. Furies has 3 health. Furies is from Olympian tribe. Furies is part of the genesis set. Furies currently available in beta. There are 4506 Furies cards in existence (total). Furies was released at September 03, 2019.