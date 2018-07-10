7

Furies

Roar: Summon two Furies. If there are six or more Olympians in your void, your Furies gain +1 strength and blitz.

3
3
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Furies
Roar: Summon two Furies. If there are six or more Olympians in your void, your Furies gain attack +1 and blitz.
2
2
Olympian

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

7
Furies
Roar: Summon two Furies. If there are 6 or more Olympians in your Void, your Furies gain +1/+0 and Blitz.
2
2
Olympian

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

6
Furies
Blitz. Roar: If there are 6 or more Olympians in your Void, summon two 2/2's with Blitz.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

