Frost Giant Deadshot is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Frost Giant Deadshot is a neutral card. Frost Giant Deadshot costs 6 mana. Frost Giant Deadshot rarity is common. Frost Giant Deadshot is from type Creature. Frost Giant Deadshot has 4 attack. Frost Giant Deadshot has 5 health. Frost Giant Deadshot is from Neutral tribe. Frost Giant Deadshot is part of the core set. Frost Giant Deadshot currently available in beta. There are 295 Frost Giant Deadshot cards in existence (total). Frost Giant Deadshot was released at September 03, 2019.