Friendly Mimic is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Friendly Mimic is a neutral card. Friendly Mimic costs 4 mana. Friendly Mimic rarity is rare. Friendly Mimic is from type Creature. Friendly Mimic has 2 attack. Friendly Mimic has 2 health. Friendly Mimic is from Neutral tribe. Friendly Mimic is part of the genesis set. Friendly Mimic currently available in beta. There are 12643 Friendly Mimic cards in existence (total). Friendly Mimic was released at September 03, 2019.