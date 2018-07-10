4

Friendly Mimic

Roar: Add a copy of a friendly creature to your hand.

2
2

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Friendly Mimic is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Friendly Mimic is a neutral card. Friendly Mimic costs 4 mana. Friendly Mimic rarity is rare. Friendly Mimic is from type Creature. Friendly Mimic has 2 attack. Friendly Mimic has 2 health. Friendly Mimic is from Neutral tribe. Friendly Mimic is part of the genesis set. Friendly Mimic currently available in beta. There are 12643 Friendly Mimic cards in existence (total). Friendly Mimic was released at September 03, 2019.