Forty Days is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Forty Days belongs to light. Forty Days costs 2 mana. Forty Days rarity is common. Forty Days is from type Spell. Forty Days is from Neutral tribe. Forty Days is part of the genesis set. Forty Days currently available in beta. There are 35634 Forty Days cards in existence (total). Forty Days was released at August 28, 2019.