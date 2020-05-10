Fortified Acropolis is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Fortified Acropolis is a neutral card. Fortified Acropolis costs 6 mana. Fortified Acropolis rarity is epic. Fortified Acropolis is from type Creature. Fortified Acropolis has 0 attack. Fortified Acropolis has 6 health. Fortified Acropolis is from Structure tribe. Fortified Acropolis is part of the trial set. Fortified Acropolis currently available in beta. Fortified Acropolis was released at May 10, 2020.