Foreign Diplomat is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Foreign Diplomat is a neutral card. Foreign Diplomat costs 2 mana. Foreign Diplomat rarity is common. Foreign Diplomat is from type Creature. Foreign Diplomat has 2 attack. Foreign Diplomat has 2 health. Foreign Diplomat is from Guild tribe. Foreign Diplomat is part of the trial set. Foreign Diplomat currently available in beta. Foreign Diplomat was released at May 10, 2020.