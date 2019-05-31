2

Forage

Remove six random cards from your void, if your void is empty, add a random nature card to your hand.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 4

Replaced October 17, 2019

2
Forage
Remove 3 random cards from your void, if your void is empty, add a random nature card to your hand.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Forage
Add a random Nature card to your hand.

Version 2

Replaced June 20, 2019

2
Forage
Add a random Nature card to your hand.

Version 1

Replaced May 31, 2019

Forage is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Forage belongs to nature. Forage costs 2 mana. Forage rarity is common. Forage is from type GodPower. Forage is from Neutral tribe. Forage is part of the core set. Forage currently available in beta. There are 443 Forage cards in existence (total). Forage was released at October 17, 2019.