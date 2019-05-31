Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Remove 3 random cards from your void, if your void is empty, add a random nature card to your hand.
Version 4
Replaced October 17, 2019
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced June 20, 2019
Version 1
Replaced May 31, 2019
Forage is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Forage belongs to nature. Forage costs 2 mana. Forage rarity is common. Forage is from type GodPower. Forage is from Neutral tribe. Forage is part of the core set. Forage currently available in beta. There are 443 Forage cards in existence (total). Forage was released at October 17, 2019.