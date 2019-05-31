Remove 3 random cards from your void, if your void is empty, add a random nature card to your hand.

Remove six random cards from your void, if your void is empty, add a random nature card to your hand.

Forage is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Forage belongs to nature. Forage costs 2 mana. Forage rarity is common. Forage is from type GodPower. Forage is from Neutral tribe. Forage is part of the core set. Forage currently available in beta. There are 443 Forage cards in existence (total). Forage was released at October 17, 2019.