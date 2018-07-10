Foolhardy Berserker is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Foolhardy Berserker is a neutral card. Foolhardy Berserker costs 2 mana. Foolhardy Berserker rarity is common. Foolhardy Berserker is from type Creature. Foolhardy Berserker has 3 attack. Foolhardy Berserker has 2 health. Foolhardy Berserker is from Viking tribe. Foolhardy Berserker is part of the genesis set. Foolhardy Berserker currently available in beta. There are 35237 Foolhardy Berserker cards in existence (total). Foolhardy Berserker was released at August 28, 2019.