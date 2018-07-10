2

Foolhardy Berserker

After this creature deals damage, give a random other friendly Viking +2 strength.

3
2
Viking

Not sure if monster or politician.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Foolhardy Berserker
Whenever Foolhardy Beserker deals damage, give a random other friendly Viking strength +2.
3
2
Viking

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Foolhardy Berserker
Whenever this creature deals damage, give a random other friendly Viking +2/+0.
3
2
Viking

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

3
Foolhardy Berserker
Whenever this creature takes damage, draw a card.
2
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

