1

Flying Carpet

Roar: Pick one – · This creature gains ward, or · Foresee 1.

3
1
Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

1
Flying Carpet
Pick one: Gain ward, or foresee 1.
3
1

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Flying Carpet
Pick one: Gain ward, or reveal a random card from your opponent's hand.
3
1

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

3
Flying Carpet
Flank.
3
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Flying Carpet is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Flying Carpet belongs to magic. Flying Carpet costs 1 mana. Flying Carpet rarity is common. Flying Carpet is from type Creature. Flying Carpet has 3 attack. Flying Carpet has 1 health. Flying Carpet is from Mystic tribe. Flying Carpet is part of the genesis set. Flying Carpet currently available in beta. There are 35405 Flying Carpet cards in existence (total). Flying Carpet was released at October 26, 2019.