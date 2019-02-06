2

Flourish

Give two different random friendly creatures +1 strength until the end of the turn.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Flourish

Give three different random friendly creatures +1 strength.

Version 9

Replaced January 07, 2020

3
Flourish

Give two different random friendly creatures +1 strength.

Version 8

Replaced November 06, 2019

2
Flourish

Give two different random friendly creatures +1 strength.

Version 7

Replaced September 12, 2019

2
Flourish

Give two different random friendly creatures +1 strength.

Version 6

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Flourish

Give three different random friendly creatures +1 attack.

Version 5

Replaced July 10, 2019

3
Flourish

Randomly give each friendly creature health +1 or attack +1.

Version 4

Replaced June 20, 2019

2
Flourish

Randomly give each friendly creature +1 Health or Attack.

Version 3

Replaced May 31, 2019

3
Flourish

Randomly give each friendly creature +2 Health or Attack.

Version 2

Replaced April 25, 2019

4
Flourish

Randomly give each friendly creature +2 Health or Attack.

Version 1

Replaced February 06, 2019

