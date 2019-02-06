Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 9
Replaced January 07, 2020
Version 8
Replaced November 06, 2019
Version 7
Replaced September 12, 2019
Version 6
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 5
Replaced July 10, 2019
Version 4
Replaced June 20, 2019
Version 3
Replaced May 31, 2019
Version 2
Replaced April 25, 2019
Version 1
Replaced February 06, 2019
Flourish is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Flourish belongs to nature. Flourish costs 2 mana. Flourish rarity is common. Flourish is from type GodPower. Flourish is from Neutral tribe. Flourish is part of the core set. Flourish currently available in beta. There are 435 Flourish cards in existence (total). Flourish was released at January 07, 2020.