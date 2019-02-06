Flourish is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Flourish belongs to nature. Flourish costs 2 mana. Flourish rarity is common. Flourish is from type GodPower. Flourish is from Neutral tribe. Flourish is part of the core set. Flourish currently available in beta. There are 435 Flourish cards in existence (total). Flourish was released at January 07, 2020.