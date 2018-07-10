5

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

First Phoenix is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). First Phoenix belongs to nature. First Phoenix costs 5 mana. First Phoenix rarity is epic. First Phoenix is from type Creature. First Phoenix has 5 attack. First Phoenix has 1 health. First Phoenix is from Wild tribe. First Phoenix is part of the promo set. First Phoenix currently available in beta. There are 240 First Phoenix cards in existence (total). First Phoenix was released at October 26, 2019.