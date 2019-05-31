4

Firewall

Cannot attack. Frontline. Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +2.

1
5
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Firewall
Cannot attack. Frontline. Give creatures damaged by this Burn +2.
2
5
Atlantean

Version 1

Replaced May 31, 2019

Firewall is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Firewall is a neutral card. Firewall costs 4 mana. Firewall rarity is common. Firewall is from type Creature. Firewall has 1 attack. Firewall has 5 health. Firewall is from Atlantean tribe. Firewall is part of the etherbots set. Firewall currently available in beta. There are 2992 Firewall cards in existence (total). Firewall was released at August 28, 2019.