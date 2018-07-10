Move random cards from your opponent's hand to yours until you have at least as many cards as your opponent.

Move random cards from your opponent's hand to yours until you have at least as many cards as your opponent.

Fill the Coffers is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Fill the Coffers belongs to deception. Fill the Coffers costs 6 mana. Fill the Coffers rarity is epic. Fill the Coffers is from type Spell. Fill the Coffers is from Neutral tribe. Fill the Coffers is part of the genesis set. Fill the Coffers currently available in beta. There are 4480 Fill the Coffers cards in existence (total). Fill the Coffers was released at October 10, 2019.