6

Fill the Coffers

Add a random spell, creature, and relic from your opponent's god to your hand.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Fill the Coffers

Move random cards from your opponent's hand to yours until you have at least as many cards as your opponent.

Version 3

Replaced October 10, 2019

6
Fill the Coffers
Move random cards from your opponent's hand to yours until you have at least as many cards as your opponent.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
FIll the Coffers
Add a random Construct, Rune and Enchanted weapon to your hand.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Fill the Coffers

Fill the Coffers is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Fill the Coffers belongs to deception. Fill the Coffers costs 6 mana. Fill the Coffers rarity is epic. Fill the Coffers is from type Spell. Fill the Coffers is from Neutral tribe. Fill the Coffers is part of the genesis set. Fill the Coffers currently available in beta. There are 4480 Fill the Coffers cards in existence (total). Fill the Coffers was released at October 10, 2019.