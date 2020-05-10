Figure in the Streets is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Figure in the Streets belongs to nature. Figure in the Streets costs 8 mana. Figure in the Streets rarity is rare. Figure in the Streets is from type Creature. Figure in the Streets has 6 attack. Figure in the Streets has 10 health. Figure in the Streets is from Neutral tribe. Figure in the Streets is part of the trial set. Figure in the Streets currently available in beta. Figure in the Streets was released at May 10, 2020.