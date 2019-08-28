Whenever your god gains health, this creature gets +1 health. Whenever your god loses health, this creature gets +1 strength.

Fickle Cambion is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Fickle Cambion belongs to death. Fickle Cambion costs 3 mana. Fickle Cambion rarity is epic. Fickle Cambion is from type Creature. Fickle Cambion has 3 attack. Fickle Cambion has 3 health. Fickle Cambion is from Nether tribe. Fickle Cambion is part of the core set. Fickle Cambion currently available in beta. There are 159 Fickle Cambion cards in existence (total). Fickle Cambion was released at August 28, 2019.