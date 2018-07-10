7

Fertility Idol

At the end of your turn, summon a copy of another random friendly creature.

0
6
Amazon

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Fertility Idol
At the end of your turn, summon a copy of another random friendly creature.
0
5
Amazon

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

2
Fertility Idol
Afterlife: Summon an Amazon from your hand.
0
5

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Fertility Idol

Fertility Idol is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Fertility Idol belongs to nature. Fertility Idol costs 7 mana. Fertility Idol rarity is common. Fertility Idol is from type Creature. Fertility Idol has 0 attack. Fertility Idol has 6 health. Fertility Idol is from Amazon tribe. Fertility Idol is part of the genesis set. Fertility Idol currently available in beta. There are 35440 Fertility Idol cards in existence (total). Fertility Idol was released at September 03, 2019.