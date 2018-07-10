Fertility Idol is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Fertility Idol belongs to nature. Fertility Idol costs 7 mana. Fertility Idol rarity is common. Fertility Idol is from type Creature. Fertility Idol has 0 attack. Fertility Idol has 6 health. Fertility Idol is from Amazon tribe. Fertility Idol is part of the genesis set. Fertility Idol currently available in beta. There are 35440 Fertility Idol cards in existence (total). Fertility Idol was released at September 03, 2019.