5

Ferocious Rougarou

Regen 2. When a friendly creature is summoned, this creature gets +1/+1. When a friendly creature dies, this creature takes 1 damage.

4
4
Amazon

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Ferocious Rougarou
Regen 2. When a friendly creature is summoned, get +1/+1. When a friendly creature dies, Ferocious Rougarous takes 1 damage.
3
3
Amazon

Version 4

Replaced September 03, 2019

4
Ferocious Rougarou
Has +1/+2 for each other friendly Amazon.
3
2

Version 3

Replaced July 10, 2019

4
Ferocious Rougarou
Regen +2. Has +1/+1 for each other friendly creature.
2
3
Amazon

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

4
Ferocious Rougarou
Regen 2. Has +1/+1 for each other friendly creature.
2
3
Amazon

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Ferocious Rougarou is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ferocious Rougarou belongs to nature. Ferocious Rougarou costs 5 mana. Ferocious Rougarou rarity is common. Ferocious Rougarou is from type Creature. Ferocious Rougarou has 4 attack. Ferocious Rougarou has 4 health. Ferocious Rougarou is from Amazon tribe. Ferocious Rougarou is part of the genesis set. Ferocious Rougarou currently available in beta. There are 35583 Ferocious Rougarou cards in existence (total). Ferocious Rougarou was released at September 03, 2019.