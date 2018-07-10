Ferocious Rougarou is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ferocious Rougarou belongs to nature. Ferocious Rougarou costs 5 mana. Ferocious Rougarou rarity is common. Ferocious Rougarou is from type Creature. Ferocious Rougarou has 4 attack. Ferocious Rougarou has 4 health. Ferocious Rougarou is from Amazon tribe. Ferocious Rougarou is part of the genesis set. Ferocious Rougarou currently available in beta. There are 35583 Ferocious Rougarou cards in existence (total). Ferocious Rougarou was released at September 03, 2019.