Felid Tracker is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Felid Tracker is a neutral card. Felid Tracker costs 2 mana. Felid Tracker rarity is common. Felid Tracker is from type Creature. Felid Tracker has 5 attack. Felid Tracker has 1 health. Felid Tracker is from Wild tribe. Felid Tracker is part of the genesis set. Felid Tracker currently available in beta. There are 35341 Felid Tracker cards in existence (total). Felid Tracker was released at October 26, 2019.