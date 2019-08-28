Felid Protector is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Felid Protector is a neutral card. Felid Protector costs 1 mana. Felid Protector rarity is common. Felid Protector is from type Creature. Felid Protector has 2 attack. Felid Protector has 2 health. Felid Protector is from Olympian tribe. Felid Protector is part of the core set. Felid Protector currently available in beta. There are 468 Felid Protector cards in existence (total). Felid Protector was released at October 26, 2019.