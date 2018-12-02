Felid Janissary is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Felid Janissary is a neutral card. Felid Janissary costs 2 mana. Felid Janissary rarity is common. Felid Janissary is from type Creature. Felid Janissary has 2 attack. Felid Janissary has 1 health. Felid Janissary is from Neutral tribe. Felid Janissary is part of the core set. Felid Janissary currently available in beta. There are 289 Felid Janissary cards in existence (total). Felid Janissary was released at August 28, 2019.