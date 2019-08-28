Felid Assassin is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Felid Assassin belongs to deception. Felid Assassin costs 1 mana. Felid Assassin rarity is common. Felid Assassin is from type Creature. Felid Assassin has 3 attack. Felid Assassin has 1 health. Felid Assassin is from Nether tribe. Felid Assassin is part of the core set. Felid Assassin currently available in beta. There are 444 Felid Assassin cards in existence (total). Felid Assassin was released at October 26, 2019.