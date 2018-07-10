3

Faustian Pact

Draw nine cards. At the end of your turn, obliterate your hand.

Networking night was a great success, met this fallen angel who said I’m not living up to my full potential.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Faustian Pact
Draw 9 cards. At the end of your turn, obliterate your hand.

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Faustian Pact
Draw 13 cards. At the end of your turn, obliterate your hand.

Version 3

Replaced July 10, 2019

1
Faustian Pact
Draw 13 cards. Discard your hand at the end of your turn.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

3
Faustian Pact
Draw 13 cards. Discard your hand at the end of your turn.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Faustian Pact

Faustian Pact is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Faustian Pact belongs to death. Faustian Pact costs 3 mana. Faustian Pact rarity is epic. Faustian Pact is from type Spell. Faustian Pact is from Neutral tribe. Faustian Pact is part of the genesis set. Faustian Pact currently available in beta. There are 4560 Faustian Pact cards in existence (total). Faustian Pact was released at August 28, 2019.