Networking night was a great success, met this fallen angel who said I’m not living up to my full potential.

Faustian Pact is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Faustian Pact belongs to death. Faustian Pact costs 3 mana. Faustian Pact rarity is epic. Faustian Pact is from type Spell. Faustian Pact is from Neutral tribe. Faustian Pact is part of the genesis set. Faustian Pact currently available in beta. There are 4560 Faustian Pact cards in existence (total). Faustian Pact was released at August 28, 2019.