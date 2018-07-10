Farsight Explorer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Farsight Explorer is a neutral card. Farsight Explorer costs 2 mana. Farsight Explorer rarity is epic. Farsight Explorer is from type Creature. Farsight Explorer has 1 attack. Farsight Explorer has 5 health. Farsight Explorer is from Neutral tribe. Farsight Explorer is part of the genesis set. Farsight Explorer currently available in beta. There are 4467 Farsight Explorer cards in existence (total). Farsight Explorer was released at August 28, 2019.