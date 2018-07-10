2

Farsight Explorer

Roar: Replace your hand with copies of "Voyage to the Farlands."

1
5

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Farsight Explorer
Roar: Replace your hand and deck with copies of "Voyage to the Farlands".
1
3

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

1
Farsight Explorer
Roar: Replace your hand and deck with copies of 'Voyage to the Farlands'
1
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Farsight Explorer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Farsight Explorer is a neutral card. Farsight Explorer costs 2 mana. Farsight Explorer rarity is epic. Farsight Explorer is from type Creature. Farsight Explorer has 1 attack. Farsight Explorer has 5 health. Farsight Explorer is from Neutral tribe. Farsight Explorer is part of the genesis set. Farsight Explorer currently available in beta. There are 4467 Farsight Explorer cards in existence (total). Farsight Explorer was released at August 28, 2019.