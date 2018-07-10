Fanatic of Khnum is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Fanatic of Khnum belongs to death. Fanatic of Khnum costs 2 mana. Fanatic of Khnum rarity is rare. Fanatic of Khnum is from type Creature. Fanatic of Khnum has 3 attack. Fanatic of Khnum has 2 health. Fanatic of Khnum is from Anubian tribe. Fanatic of Khnum is part of the genesis set. Fanatic of Khnum currently available in beta. There are 12463 Fanatic of Khnum cards in existence (total). Fanatic of Khnum was released at August 28, 2019.